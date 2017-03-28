Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Called Off Wedding – But Love Is Still There

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have apparently hit pause on their wedding, according to sources.

The Voice judges, who have been dating since November 2015, have had a very public romance where they are often caught sharing the cutest PDA moments on live television.

Not too long ago, both Us Weekly and TMZ confirmed that Shelton and Stefani, who are not engaged as yet, had been making plans to get married.

The country star and the No Doubt singer got in touch with celebrity wedding designer, Jerri Woolworth, who has offices in Tennessee and New York for the lavish affair, and met with vendors, according to TMZ.

Woolworth was contacted by the media for details on the forthcoming wedding and issued the following statement, “no comment.”

According to the sites, the pair was hoping to get married at the end of the year in a lavish outdoor ceremony.

However, Monday evening, several celebrity websites said that the wedding is off. Not for the reasons one would believe.

They have come to the realization that they are happy without the husband and wife tags and want to stay that way.

A source said: “Blake and Gwen are no longer in the honeymoon phase of their relationship, but they still love each other very much and are very happy with each other.”

The insider went on to reveal: “And an engagement or wedding will not change that, so they aren’t rushing into any of that. So a real honeymoon isn’t on the horizon anytime soon. They are happy with their current status of being boyfriend and girlfriend.”

It is worth remembering that Shelton and Stefani were in failed marriages.

Stefani wed singer Gavin Rossdale in 2002; the pair finalized their divorce in 2016.

Shelton and Miranda Lambert met in 2005, were married in 2011, and divorced in 2015.