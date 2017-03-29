Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Bring Kids To Oklahoma For Spring Break

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are currently in Oklahoma with the singer’s children having the time of their lives, and via Instagram, they are sharing their fun-filled days with their millions of followers.

Photos and videos of the adorable family vacation surfaced just days after it was finally revealed why Shelton and Stefani decided to put their wedding on hold – they allegedly want to focus on having a baby.

Fans of the PDA flaunting duo find it sweet they want to have a child together. Via social media, Shelton and Stefani revealed that they are in the Sooner State for spring break.

The countless pictures and videos shared by the songwriter and fashion designer showed The Voice’s judges enjoying a bike ride on a dusty road.

In another photo, the Country star and all of three Stefani’s sons – 10-year-old Kingston, Zuma, 8, and Apollo Rossdale, 3, sporting camouflage gear – are deep in the forest preparing to go camping.

One of my fav. snaps from today #gwenstefani #oklahoma #springbreak2017 #family #betty 🐶💛 A post shared by Gwen & Blake Fans (@gwenandblake) on Mar 29, 2017 at 1:53am PDT

The blended clan and their adorable dogs also went fishing and took a boat ride. The “Rich Girl” and “Hollaback Girl” artist has also been showing off her outdoor style with loads of selfies.

While in the woods, Miss Stefani wears khaki and beige colors, no lipstick and fun headpieces.

Family fun in Oklahoma on "Blake's" snapchat today! 😍💖👨‍👩‍👦‍👦 A post shared by Gwen Stefani News (@gwensnews) on Mar 28, 2017 at 5:23pm PDT

A source spoke to Life & Style this week and said the pair want to either have a baby or adopt one before getting married.

“And an engagement or wedding will not change that, so they aren’t rushing into any of that. So a real honeymoon isn’t on the horizon anytime soon. They are happy with their current status of being boyfriend and girlfriend,” the insider explained.

The source added: “They’re trying for a baby first. That’s their main focus right now. She’s determined to have another baby and carry it herself, even though Blake has said it doesn’t matter if they adopt or get a surrogate.”

The family looks happy despite the wild rumors flying around the Internet.