Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Bonded Over Miranda Lambert’s Breakup Album: Report

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are happier and more in love thanks to Miranda Lambert, according to reports.

Many things occurred Sunday night in Las Vegas, and they did not stay in Vegas like the famous tagline would have you believe.

Lambert owned the 2017 Academy Of Country Music Awards that took place at the Toshiba Plaza on Sunday in Nevada.

Shelton’s ex-wife delivered a very emotional performance of her hit song, “Tin Man,” and was awarded two significant trophies one for Female Vocalist of the Year and the other for Album of the Year for “The Weight of These Wings.”

Miss Lambert made headlines by thanking her fans for “letting me use my heartbreak and sharing it with me” which many translated into “thank you for letting me sing about my divorce and heartbreaks.”

A close source to Shelton has come forward to say that the 33-year-old country singer’s performance and speech had first rattled his romance with Stefani, but it eventually helped them get closer.

The source said: “Miranda’s music has actually brought Blake and Gwen closer than ever. Blake and Gwen actually listen to Miranda’s latest album and the music has given Gwen a chance to learn more about Blake and what went wrong in his marriage.”

The insider added: “Thanks to some of the revealing, heartbreaking tracks, Blake has been able to open up to Gwen in ways that he otherwise would not have the courage to. While Blake is not entirely pleased, Miranda writes music about their broken marriage, in a sweet way it has brought Blake to a place of vulnerability and closeness in his current relationship with Gwen.”

Since the statements are from anonymous sources, it is not possible to confirm if they are true or not.

However, it is more than plausible that Shelton and Stefani bonded over the fact of having a common “enemy” in Lambert whom they might believe is out to destroy their perfect love affair.