Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Bonded Over Miranda Lambert’s Breakup Album: Report

Dylan Fisher Posted On 04/06/2017
Blake Shelton Gwen StefaniCredit: Wet Paint

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are happier and more in love thanks to Miranda Lambert, according to reports.

Many things occurred Sunday night in Las Vegas, and they did not stay in Vegas like the famous tagline would have you believe.

Lambert owned the 2017 Academy Of Country Music Awards that took place at the Toshiba Plaza on Sunday in Nevada.

Shelton’s ex-wife delivered a very emotional performance of her hit song, “Tin Man,” and was awarded two significant trophies one for Female Vocalist of the Year and the other for Album of the Year for “The Weight of These Wings.”

Miss Lambert made headlines by thanking her fans for “letting me use my heartbreak and sharing it with me” which many translated into “thank you for letting me sing about my divorce and heartbreaks.”

A close source to Shelton has come forward to say that the 33-year-old country singer’s performance and speech had first rattled his romance with Stefani, but it eventually helped them get closer.

The source said: “Miranda’s music has actually brought Blake and Gwen closer than ever. Blake and Gwen actually listen to Miranda’s latest album and the music has given Gwen a chance to learn more about Blake and what went wrong in his marriage.”

The insider added: “Thanks to some of the revealing, heartbreaking tracks, Blake has been able to open up to Gwen in ways that he otherwise would not have the courage to. While Blake is not entirely pleased, Miranda writes music about their broken marriage, in a sweet way it has brought Blake to a place of vulnerability and closeness in his current relationship with Gwen.”

Since the statements are from anonymous sources, it is not possible to confirm if they are true or not.

However, it is more than plausible that Shelton and Stefani bonded over the fact of having a common “enemy” in Lambert whom they might believe is out to destroy their perfect love affair.

15 Comments

Mary
04/06/2017 at 4:21 pm
Reply

Y’all need to get it straight…Miranda cheated on Blake! I loved Blake and Miranda together and would still prefer them together but SHE cheated on HIM!


    Rebecca
    04/06/2017 at 4:41 pm
    Reply

    Blake cheated. You get it straight. That is Blake environment. He a snake. Just like every man can’t take blame, need push the buck. And Blake knows the truth. It will haunt him. I’m glad Miranda moved on and Blake and Gwen belong together. Both no good.

Lynn
04/06/2017 at 4:17 pm
Reply

Gwen get over yourself- you and Blake do not go together what so ever and because of you needing so much attention you have ruined the voice and Blake is hardly himself. Guess what Miranda can sing what ever she wants and obvious the world loves her. She hasn’t been drama like you. You act so cheap and look at it. You cheated with Blake – shame on you. Why don’t you worry about your children and your outfits and hair. Blake wake up- before it’s too late- every relationship is good initially – you are walking into one hot mess!! Keep up the good work Miranda you are awesome and beautiful.


Sharon
04/06/2017 at 3:59 pm
Reply

I’m so sick of Gwen an her remarks,she needs to get a life..who is she to tell Miranda what to not sing about.Duh how dumb.she won singing what she chooses.I believe if my relationship was good as she lets in , she wouldn,t be n Miranda,s an what she,s doing.


Faith
04/06/2017 at 2:58 pm
Reply

Seriously let everyone be at peace and happy with their lives! They both have seemed to move on. And they are happy. Nobody should be judging anybody! If they are really meant to be together and give things a second chance it will happen.


B&GFAN
04/06/2017 at 2:15 pm
Reply

“sissy” is obviously a jealous person😉


Mary sanford
04/06/2017 at 2:06 pm
Reply

I feel that gwen is the insecure one and is try to change Blake he is a country boy and u are trying to control him from what he eats to where he goes he don’t need a babysitter I have even stopped watching the voice because u are flaunting to much about being with him and he is not himself anymore it is like scared of what to say so you don’t get offended yes I do both of yalls music but enough is enough Blake and miranda are both in the music industry and will run into each other time from time she is over him and he don’t need a babysitter


    Rhonda
    04/06/2017 at 4:04 pm
    Reply

    I totally agree with Mary. Blake is totally not with his people. He is a country boy, not a city boy. He never should have gone to the Voice. It is getting old. I never watched it from the beginning.

Debra Perrotta
04/06/2017 at 1:54 pm
Reply

I think its nice each of them are on there way to starting over. Like them all .love just doest go away.lets face it


Dede Harper
04/06/2017 at 12:43 pm
Reply

Miranda can write and sing what she wants. Gwen is just jealous that she is not as talented as Miranda. Those songs got her Female Vocalist of the Year. They can both just get over it. Don’t want the story told shouldn’t have had an affair.


T Payne
04/06/2017 at 12:29 pm
Reply

Miranda your to good for Blake so if I was you I’d be like his loss, move on girl I promise there’s better men out there ,he’s not the one for you and better learned now than later…..keep going ahead girl better times are coming


Sissy
04/06/2017 at 12:10 pm
Reply

Well Blake yours Gwen needs Anderson and because they are both ugly!! And Miranda and you should make up! You both are attractive!!





