FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
blake shelton harry styles Carrie Underwood taylor swift mel b meek mill miranda lambert drake gwen stefani beyonce stephen belafonte barbra streisand glen campbell mariah carey raelynn liam payne Steven Tyler bob dylan olly murs michael jackson tom jones
Home » Music

Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Bonded Over Miranda Lambert’s Breakup Album: Report

Dylan Fisher Posted On 04/06/2017
0
0


Blake Shelton Gwen StefaniCredit: Wet Paint

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are happier and more in love thanks to Miranda Lambert, according to reports.

Many things occurred Sunday night in Las Vegas, and they did not stay in Vegas like the famous tagline would have you believe.

Lambert owned the 2017 Academy Of Country Music Awards that took place at the Toshiba Plaza on Sunday in Nevada.

Shelton’s ex-wife delivered a very emotional performance of her hit song, “Tin Man,” and was awarded two significant trophies one for Female Vocalist of the Year and the other for Album of the Year for “The Weight of These Wings.”

Miss Lambert made headlines by thanking her fans for “letting me use my heartbreak and sharing it with me” which many translated into “thank you for letting me sing about my divorce and heartbreaks.”

A close source to Shelton has come forward to say that the 33-year-old country singer’s performance and speech had first rattled his romance with Stefani, but it eventually helped them get closer.

The source said: “Miranda’s music has actually brought Blake and Gwen closer than ever. Blake and Gwen actually listen to Miranda’s latest album and the music has given Gwen a chance to learn more about Blake and what went wrong in his marriage.”

The insider added: “Thanks to some of the revealing, heartbreaking tracks, Blake has been able to open up to Gwen in ways that he otherwise would not have the courage to. While Blake is not entirely pleased, Miranda writes music about their broken marriage, in a sweet way it has brought Blake to a place of vulnerability and closeness in his current relationship with Gwen.”

Since the statements are from anonymous sources, it is not possible to confirm if they are true or not.

Advertisement

However, it is more than plausible that Shelton and Stefani bonded over the fact of having a common “enemy” in Lambert whom they might believe is out to destroy their perfect love affair.

Post Views: 0


Read more about blake shelton gwen stefani

You may also like
Blake Shelton Is Happy For Anderson East’s Girlfriend Miranda Lambert, Thinks It Is Time To Move On From Divorce-Inspired Songs
04/05/2017
Gwen Stefani Wants Miranda Lambert To Stop Singing About Blake Shelton Divorce
04/04/2017
Miranda Lambert Writes Album About Blake Shelton Breakup, Wins Big At 2017 ACM Awards, And Celebrates With New Boyfriend Anderson East
04/03/2017
Advertisement

Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *