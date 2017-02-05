Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Spotted Shopping for the Super Bowl

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are back together and doing some pre-Super Bowl shopping.

The Voice Judges were spotted shopping for food in a local supermarket on February 3 after their wedding preparations were reported to not go so smoothly. At some point, Stefani feared that Shelton was getting cold feet and that he would eventually get away.

Photographers captured Shelton and Stefani at a Ralph’s supermarket in Sherman Oaks, CA, on Friday afternoon.

The couple seemed to shop for a Super Bowl party as they walked away with no less than three brimming carts of food.

Shelton and Stefani bought so many snacks that the supermarket’s employees had to help the couple wheel their three full carts to their car.

Not too long ago, 47 year old Stefani has been freaking out about spending time away from 40 year old Shelton.

According to a source, although the pair was supposed to be planning their wedding for this upcoming spring, “Blake’s jetting off on a grueling new tour. Gwen offered to go with him but he insists she would just be bored.”

Stefani, “can’t help but feel as though he’s trying to get away and have a break from her for a little while,” added the insider.

However, now, during their shopping trip, the Voice judges were all smiles as Stefani’s 3 year old son Apollo tottered along with them wearing a cute onesie.

Stefani looked very happy and she wore her hair pulled back and a black jacket with a faux fur collar. The outfit was completed with a pair of brown boots.

Shelton, dressed casually in jeans, a buttoned up shirt, and a baseball cap.

The man helped the Ralph’s employees load up the minivan’s trunk with the food.

The two started dating in 2015, the same year he divorced country singer Miranda Lambert. Shelton and Lambert kept the divorce news top secret.