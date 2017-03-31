Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Ask Adam Levine To Best Man At Oklahoma Wedding: Report

Blake Shelton and girlfriend, Gwen Stefani, are allegedly still getting married, and they would like to have The Voice’s coach Adam Levine play a central role at the ceremony.

Additional reporting coming from various entertainment websites have stated that the lovebirds have decided to get married in Oklahoma.

According to insiders, it was very easy for Shelton to pick Levine as his best man because not only they are great friends, the pop star was one of the few friends who stood with him when he decided that he wanted to split from Miranda Lambert.

The tipster said that Shelton appreciated the fact that he showed him support when he needed.

It is also being claimed that the Maroon 5 frontman was one of the first people to discover that Shelton and Stefani were dating and he immediately congratulated them and encouraged them to make it work.

The spy had the following to say: “A lot of Blake’s old friends know his ex, Miranda Lambert, and are still upset at the split.”

The person went on to add: “Adam was always Blake’s pal. He was never close with Miranda and was there for Blake during his divorce. Blake is grateful and will never forget who stood by his side when so many others wouldn’t.”

The insider, who seems to have close ties to the singer and songwriter, revealed that Levine was honored that the future bride and groom thought of him for that important role.

The spy told the publication. “Blake has asked Adam if he will be his best man at the wedding and Adam said ‘yes,’ they have become very close after working together and consider each other brothers.”

Shelton, Stefani, and her three boys are currently on spring break in Oklahoma, and they have fallen in love with the beauty and quietness of the Sooner State.

They apparently want to get married and later move there.

Another source shared: “They both love the outdoors and being in nature, and Gwen is seriously thinking of raising her boys there. She calls it a slice of Heaven, and if the two of them ever do decide to get married, it will be in Oklahoma.”

These are unverified sources, so until Shelton and Stefani announce to the world that they are either engaged or have gotten married these reports should be taken with a degree of skepticism.