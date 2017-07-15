Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Are Vacationing In A Place Where Bikinis Are Optional

Blake Shelton has cooked up a very romantic summer vacation for Gwen Stefani – where bikinis are not needed.

According to sources, Shelton and Stefani will be spending several weeks in Oklahoma.

The country star wants his ladylove to be close to nature where she will rest and rejuvenate after months of hard work.

The musician has thought of everything, and he has made plans for Stefani’s three boys to have fun.

He will take them fishing, camping, and hunting.

Shelton will make sure that his girlfriend is pampered with the help of a professional masseuse.

The crooner told his lover that while they will be spending a lot of time in their private pool – she will not need swimwear.

Shelton believes that swimming in your birthday suit is the only way to swim.

A friend of the musician said: “Blake is planning to take Gwen to his place on Lake Texoma this summer. He wants to take her boating and fishing and all that fun lake stuff.”

The spy went on to say that he has spent weeks working on the ideal vacation for Stefani and added: “He grew up spending his summers at that lake, it is only an hour from his hometown. He loves it there, especially in the summer, it is one of his favorite places on earth. The only thing that makes it better is having Gwen there by his side. They will have cookouts and campfires and maybe a little skinny dipping with Gwen. That is his idea of the perfect summer vacation.”

Meanwhile, rumors started swirling around claiming that the pair had secretly gotten married.

Another source has come out to say that the duo is not in a rush to walk down the aisle.

They have put the wedding on pause to wait for the boys to be a little older.

The tipster told a well-known outlet: “The rumor of a secret wedding is something that didn’t happen, nor will it happen that way. When they are married, people will know immediately. And when it comes to marriage, it might take a little time before that happens.”

The spy added: “There are many reasons why they are waiting, and one of the main ones is that Gwen would like Apollo to be a little older so he can appreciate and understand things more. She wants all the kids to be on board and old enough to know that Blake will be their stepfather and that it will be forever.”

What are your thoughts on Shelton’s vacation plans?