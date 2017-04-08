Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Are Thinking About A Baby: Report

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are said to be in a great place after dating for over a year – things are going so well that the country star is starting to have baby fever.

At the moment, “The Voice” coaches are currently bonding and vacationing in the woods of Oklahoma.

The pop diva has shared numerous photos and videos that confirm Shelton is getting along great with Stefani and her ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale’s three children – Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo.

The foursome has been hunting, fishing, and camping and having fun in a huge ranch. The little boys showed the music star lots of love by getting matching tattoos.

In case you were unaware of it, Shelton has deer footprints on his arm that look like ladybugs surrounded by barbed wire.

A reliable source has revealed that the more time he spends with the little boys, the more he realizes that he wants to have a child with Stefani.

A source explained: “The father bug has bit Blake here and there. He sometimes gets his fix by hanging out with Gwen’s kids and then sometimes it makes him think he wants his own. He knows that Gwen is getting up there in age and would love for her to be safe if the miracle of child birth happens.”

The spy went on to say that Shelton is dreaming of a baby girl.

The tipster confessed: “He also has mentioned that he would like to have a daughter if he had the chance to choose.”

The source went to share that the pair wants it to happen sooner than later because Stefani is 47 years old and has spoken about having a hard time getting pregnant with Apollo.

However, with the best doctors, Mariah Carey, Halle Berry and Jennifer Lopez were all able to conceive.