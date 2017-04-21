FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
kanye west honey boo boo jenelle evans kylie jenner blake shelton kim kardashian T.I. drake amber portwood Hillary Duff caitlyn jenner donald trump bill o'reilly bill cosby christina el moussa blac chyna rob kardashian kendall jenner will smith La La Anthony celine dion
Home » Entertainment

Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Are Struggling To Have A Baby Girl – Janet Jackson Gave Them Hope

Dylan Fisher Posted On 04/21/2017
0
1.4K Views
2


Blake Shelton Gwen StefaniCredit: Wetpaint

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are struggling to have a baby but the “Long Way to Go” singer has been inspired by Janet Jackson to keep on trying.

According to several sources, “The Real Thing” artist and Mr. Shelton started trying to have a little girl very early on in their year-and-a-half-long romance.

They have seen many health experts at IVF fertility clinics, and thus far the treatments have not been working, but she remains hopeful.

A source close to the co-founder and lead vocalist of the band No Doubt said: “Much of the beginning of [Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s] relationship has been getting excited about a baby. Gwen would love to have another child with Blake. He’s not pressuring her at all, but she knows it’s something he would love too.”

At the age 47, the Californian diva knows it will not be easy, but after Jackson had revealed that she gave birth to a healthy baby boy, she told herself it was more than possible.

The spy added: “She isn’t focused on it obsessively, but seeing Janet Jackson have a healthy baby at 50 has inspired her to open her mind more to the possibility. It’s made her start to see it as something she and Blake really could make happen,”

Stefani, who is already mom to three boys – Kingston, 10, eight-year-old Zuma, and Apollo, three – has been very open and honest about how difficult it was to conceive her littlest ones with then-husband, Gavin Rossdale.

For those who watch “The Voice,” on the April 18 episode, she confessed to the whole world that she is eager to have a baby girl with Shelton while talking about her only female team member, Brennley Brown.

Ok.. To whomever put my girlfriends picture on the Empire State Building thanks a lot…. How can I top that shit?!!

A post shared by Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) on

After the young country singer had performed “Fly” by Maddie & Tae, Stefani confessed: “All I wanted was a little girl I could hang out with and play dress up with and — she’s my only girl and look at her!”

Advertisement

Late Thursday evening, as part of Harper’s Bazaar 150th anniversary celebration, the publication splashed 150 of the magazine’s iconic covers on the Empire State Building, among them was Stefani, prompting Shelton to ask his fans for help.

Post Views: 1,395


Read more about blake shelton gwen stefani

You may also like
Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton Are Still Together – No Validity To The Breakup Rumor
04/19/2017
Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Might Have Split But Evidence Say Otherwise
04/19/2017
Gwen Stefani’s Ex-Husband Gavin Rossdale Says He Will Never Get Over Their Divorce
04/18/2017
Advertisement

Read Next
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *