Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Are Struggling To Have A Baby Girl – Janet Jackson Gave Them Hope

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are struggling to have a baby but the “Long Way to Go” singer has been inspired by Janet Jackson to keep on trying.

According to several sources, “The Real Thing” artist and Mr. Shelton started trying to have a little girl very early on in their year-and-a-half-long romance.

They have seen many health experts at IVF fertility clinics, and thus far the treatments have not been working, but she remains hopeful.

A source close to the co-founder and lead vocalist of the band No Doubt said: “Much of the beginning of [Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s] relationship has been getting excited about a baby. Gwen would love to have another child with Blake. He’s not pressuring her at all, but she knows it’s something he would love too.”

At the age 47, the Californian diva knows it will not be easy, but after Jackson had revealed that she gave birth to a healthy baby boy, she told herself it was more than possible.

The spy added: “She isn’t focused on it obsessively, but seeing Janet Jackson have a healthy baby at 50 has inspired her to open her mind more to the possibility. It’s made her start to see it as something she and Blake really could make happen,”

Stefani, who is already mom to three boys – Kingston, 10, eight-year-old Zuma, and Apollo, three – has been very open and honest about how difficult it was to conceive her littlest ones with then-husband, Gavin Rossdale.

For those who watch “The Voice,” on the April 18 episode, she confessed to the whole world that she is eager to have a baby girl with Shelton while talking about her only female team member, Brennley Brown.

Ok.. To whomever put my girlfriends picture on the Empire State Building thanks a lot…. How can I top that shit?!! A post shared by Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) on Apr 20, 2017 at 7:10pm PDT

After the young country singer had performed “Fly” by Maddie & Tae, Stefani confessed: “All I wanted was a little girl I could hang out with and play dress up with and — she’s my only girl and look at her!”

Late Thursday evening, as part of Harper's Bazaar 150th anniversary celebration, the publication splashed 150 of the magazine's iconic covers on the Empire State Building, among them was Stefani