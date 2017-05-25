Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Are Planning Touching And Simple Summer Vacation

Blake Shelton wants the best for his ladylove and this summer he has some major plans for the both of them.

It is an important moment for the country music star who has very fond memories of the things he used to do around this time when he was younger.

The 40-year-old “God Gave Me You” singer wants to share more of his personal story with the woman he loves.

Gwen Stefani might be used to a lot of fancy vacations around the nicest beaches around the globe, but she is about to discover a whole new environment where simple things matter more than fluff.

An insider said: “Blake is planning to take Gwen to his place on Lake Texoma this summer. He wants to take her boating and fishing and all that fun lake stuff.”

During spring break earlier this year, Shelton gave Stefani a little preview of what might be in store.

The “Hollaback Girl” artist and her three sons spent a few days in Oklahoma discovering nature.

The source added: “He grew up spending his summers at that lake, it is only an hour from his hometown. He loves it there, especially in the summer, it is one of his favorite places on earth. The only thing that makes it better is having Gwen there by his side. They will have cookouts and campfires and maybe a little skinny dipping with Gwen. That is his idea of the perfect summer vacation.”

Stefani is getting ready to leave The Voice and naysayers say that this might affect their relationship.

However, her fans argue that she in this for the long run. Her past relationships have all lasted many years.

Here is what she had to say about her exit from the hit reality show: “I do not have any plans to come back, but I definitely let everybody know I love being here and I would love to come back. I will be here to hang out and hang out with Blake.”

Alicia Keys is also leaving the popular program.