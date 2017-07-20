Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Are ‘Obsessed’ With Their Country Life In Oklahoma

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton can’t get enough of their life in Oklahoma. The couple has been staying on Shelton’s sprawling ranch in Oklahoma for the past few weeks and the family has been loving every second of their stay. Is the No Doubt alum considering a big move in the near future?

Apparently Stefani and her three boys — Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo — are obsessed with living out in the country. They all view their vacation in Oklahoma as a life changing experience and they have Shelton to thank for it.

“Gwen is absolutely obsessed with their wild country vacations to Oklahoma,” a source revealed.

The insider added that Stefani and her ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale, raised their kids in the city. The boys had grown accustomed a cosmopolitan area and visiting Shelton in the Sooner state was an eye-opening experience.

From hiking and fishing to taking helicopter rides and boating, Stefani is thrilled how well her boys have adapted to the country.

Gwen Stefani has been documenting her extended vacation on Snapchat. The pop star has shared several different videos on social media, including a fishing trip that featured Kingston and Zuma landing some fish on Shelton’s boat. Apollo was not a part of the fishing excursion.

#summer2017 ❤️love u guys gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Jul 7, 2017 at 1:24pm PDT

In addition to the fishing videos, Stefani shared a few pics of her amazing bikini bod. The singer donned a stylish bikini while on the water in Oklahoma and looks like she hasn’t aged a day.

For his part, Shelton wore a laid-back Hawaiian t-shirt for the lake adventure, complete with his usual baseball hat.

While Stefani’s romance with Shelton is hotter than ever, they are reportedly in no big rush to walk down the aisle. They are both recently divorced and just want to take their time getting to know each other.

They are also contemplating on never tying the knot and becoming Hollywood’s next Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn.

#goodtimes❤️ gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Jul 17, 2017 at 6:03pm PDT

“They are taking it all in stride and are refusing to be pressured into doing something that they don’t want to do. Blake and Gwen are on the same wavelength with each other and that is why their relationship is working so well,” an insider explained.

Advertisement

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have faced numerous wedding reports in recent months. The country crooner was allegedly thinking about proposing on the set of The Voice, but ultimately decided the timing wasn’t right. The two have not said anything publicly about their future plans.