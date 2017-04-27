FREE NEWSLETTER
Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Are Fighting Over His Overbearing ‘Me’ Time – Report

Dylan Fisher Posted On 04/27/2017
Blake Shelton Gwen StefaniCredit: Instagram

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are the subjects of a new rumor – this time around – anonymous sources claimed that the pair is always fighting because the country singer likes his “me” time.

In many couples, the husbands have man caves, others enjoy nights out with their buddies, and some like to spend quality time alone, enjoy batting practice sessions, going hunting or fishing – by all accounts – Mr. Shelton is a fan of the latter.

The Voice’s coach, who owns a home in Oklahoma, is every outdoorsy and according to an insider, sometimes, the “What You Waiting For?” and “Rich Girl” diva is frustrated by the amount of time he spends away from her.

The person claimed the duo often has heated exchanges over Shelton’s overbearing desire to be alone and the lead vocalist of the band No Doubt is “bent out of shape” because she can not get through to him.

A spy close to Shelton, 40, and Stefani, 47, explained: “The one thing that they fight about on occasion is the amount of time they spend with each other. Blake loves to have some time to himself, whether it be on tour or just being relaxed in front of the TV without a care in the world. He sees Gwen all the time at work and outside of work, and he just wants some time to himself, but she wants to be around him all the time.”

The person added: “It is not the end of the world by any means, but he gets frustrated sometimes when they have a great hangout and then they don’t see each other for a few days physically and she gets bent out of shape about it. He is not avoiding her, he just needs some Blake time.”

Another source went on to say that while the lovers do have disagreements, do not believe the rumors claiming that they are splitting.

A person in the know said Shelton and Stefani are happy, in love, and are hoping to have a child together.

This spy shared: “Gwen would love to have another child with Blake. He’s not pressuring her at all, but she knows it’s something he would love too.”

Do you think Shelton should have his “me” time?

