Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Are Facing Some Issues – She Wants To Join ‘American Idol’

Gwen Stefani and her boyfriend, Blake Shelton, are said to be going through a rough patch for several reasons.

At the moment, the lovers are on a break from The Voice and Stefani is thinking about finding another gig.

The mother of three might join another reality show – American Idol.

It is rumored that the reboot of Idol that is set to air on ABC would love to have Stefani as part of their panel.

However, Stefani’s longtime boyfriend is not too thrilled by the news, and it has created some tension between them.

The insider told Life and Style: “Wedding and baby talk plans are on hold. Their future is very much in the air.”

According to the same source, Stefani is thinking about leaving The Voice because she is tired of pretending to share PDA moments with the country singer on the show for the sake of ratings.

Ok Newfoundland.. I just came a hell of a long way to do 1 show. Let's make this shit count!!! Yeeee Haw!!!! A post shared by Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) on Aug 26, 2017 at 2:57pm PDT

The friend stated: “The couple was pushed to act very affectionately and playful with each other but are secretly contemplating a split. Off-set, [Gwen’s] miserable.”

Another source claimed: “Gwen and Blake began to argue more. Then she started to realize they are just too different to spend the rest of their lives together.”

The chatty insider revealed that the “wedding and baby talk plans are on hold” because Stefani is having trouble falling pregnant and thus far she is trying to do it the natural way.

Stefani, who is being replaced by Jennifer Hudson, said it was sad to leave and added: “I have so much fun on the show… you get really invested in it, and it is emotional.”

She continued by saying American Idol is a great show.

Stefani claimed: “I just love it. I think it is a great show.”

In the meantime, Shelton is trying to seduce his ladylove with beautiful songs.

The source shared: “Blake more than Gwen writes little songs, mostly choruses to Gwen and leaves them around for her to find and that is one of the ways how he shows her that he loves her. She has repaid the favor, but it was Blake who started it and continued to do it. It makes her feel spectacular!”

Fans are hoping that they will fix their issues.