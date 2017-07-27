Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Are Angry At Miranda Lambert For Still Talking About Divorce

Blake Shelton and his girlfriend, Gwen Stefani, are hoping that Miranda Lambert will just go away and stop talking about the past.

However, by the looks of things, Miss Lambert has discovered spilling the beans about her divorce from Shelton is ideal for business and will, therefore, continue to do what is good for her bank account.

Earlier today, the country singer sat down with Billboard, and she had a lot to say about her marriage life with Shelton. To put it lightly, it was not a happy home.

Lambert told the music bible that she did not enjoy living in Shelton’s “native small town in Oklahoma” because she felt stuck and “stifled.”

On that issue, Lambert is the opposite of Stefani who appears to be in love with everything the small town has to offer – especially the vast forests and beautiful lakes.

The former “Voice” coach, her three boys, and Shelton often vacation in Oklahoma where they enjoy hunting, fishing, and camping in nature.

In the same interview, Lambert claimed in 2015, immediately after it became official that she and Shelton were over, she marched in the studio and recorded her hit song, “Vice.”

The talented songwriter shared: “I walked in [to the studio] with guns blazing. I just knew one thing: I did not want a breakup record. I was like, ‘Let’s feel it all.’ I was ready to have the days where I cannot even stand up and the days where I am celebrating.”

The Billboard interview is making headlines, and both Shelton and Stefani are said to be angered by Lambert’s words.

A source close to the crooner explained: “Blake [41] desperately wants to close the chapter in his life with Miranda [Lambert, 33] and move on fully. The proof was on his 2016 album [If I am Honest], where everything on the record was his way of releasing his emotions about the divorce.”

The person added: “As much as he would like her not to talk about the divorce anymore, or at all, he respects that Miranda has to get over it in her way. He does not want to throw any gas on the fire and say what she is doing is bad or upsets him, because that would be unfair. Blake knows that he will always be linked to Miranda in some way or another. But, he is now where he wants to be and hopes that she is as well, or at least is getting there. All in all, Blake is fully aware of the interview, but he is not going to stress about it.It is what it is.”

Do you think it is time for Lambert to focus solely on her romance with Anderson East?