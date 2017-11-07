Blake Shelton And Girlfriend Gwen Stefani Might Elope And Skip A Big Wedding

Fans of Gwen Stefani and boyfriend Blake Shelton should not expect a big wedding anytime soon. The latest rumors that have surfaced claimed that the Voice coaches are thinking about eloping.

Well, they would not be the first celebrity couple to get hitch in Las Vegas or on a tiny Caribbean island — Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner, Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard, and Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have all skipped the fancy ceremonies for something extremely intimate with a handful of guests or none at all.

According to the report, Shelton and Stefani, who recently went through divorces, do not view marriage as important as before.

The family friend shared: “They know that is going to be a big deal when they finally get themselves married.”

The source explained “So much so that they are considering just eloping and then having a big party to celebrate with friends and family. They love each other, and that is not going to change if they do not have a big wedding. They have been married before and feel they do not have to go all out and make a big deal out of it. It is something that has been discussed on a few occasions so they are definitely thinking about it being one of their options since they will be getting married eventually anyways.”

The lovers are happy and enjoying the hard work and dedication that lead to parenthood. The insider went on to say that the pair has bonded over their desire to have a baby.

The person in the know revealed: “Blake and Gwen‘s excitement over becoming parents has made their relationship rock solid. It is even an inside joke between them — like if any disagreement starts brewing, they just start talking about having kids. Blake has this amazing sense of humor, and he is able to diffuse any tension by just making Gwen laugh.”

The insider stated that the musicians have already picked a few baby names and are hoping for a girl.

The source shared: “They love to play argue over baby names — Blake picks names like Billy Bob or Rusty, and she, of course, wants hip names like Stella and Emma. The kids love it too, and always throw their ideas in. Kingston [Rossdale, 11] loves all the names from Mine Craft.”

Elope or a grandiose ceremony, fans of the lovebirds just want them to be together and in love.