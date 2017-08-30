Blake Shelton And Girlfriend Gwen Stefani Face New Questions In Their Relationship – Miranda Lambert Could Also Complicate Things more

Another day, another rumor about Blake Shelton and his new ladylove, Gwen Stefani, and his former wife, Miranda Lambert.

This time around, it is being claimed that there is tension between The Voice coaches.

The pop diva wants to get married and would love to have a fourth child.

However, infertility issues and stress are apparently making it hard for the couple to conceive.

While Mr. Shelton is on board for the baby project, he is not in a rush to pop the question.

All of those elements have the pair bickering, according to sources.

To add more to the sensitive situation, Lambert is apparently reaching out to Shelton.

Lambert is in a happy relationship with Anderson East, but she allegedly wants to talk to the country star to know why their marriage failed.

The country diva is talking about marriage and having a family with East and would, therefore, want to avoid the mistakes of the past.

An insider explained: “It needs to be done. There’s still a lot of unfinished business between [Miranda] and Blake. She needs to look straight into Blake’s eyes, ask certain questions, and get answers.”

Moreover, the friend did explain that Lambert is still a bit fearful that things might get out of control if her emotions get the best of her.

The person in the know went on to say: “This could get heated. As soon as the emotions come up, [Miranda] may lose it. She feels that [she and Blake] have both grown so much since their divorce that meeting up is essential for them to have healthy relationships in the future,”

The InTouch insider also shared: “Who knows, maybe this meeting with Blake will have them walk away as friends. Either way, they will definitely be in a better place.”

As stated above, East and the country diva might get engaged later this year and are eager to have their first child together.

Another source revealed: “They have discussed marriage and kids that they both want in the near future. She has learned many things about what she wants and needs after her breakup, and Anderson fulfills it all.”

Whenever the names Shelton and Lambert are together, the word drama is never too far.