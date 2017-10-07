Blake Shelton And Adam Levine Have Yet Another Hilarious, Nonsensical Fight On ‘The Voice’

Adam Levine and Blake Shelton are on another level when it comes to arguing! The Voice co-stars, who have always been bickering just like real brothers, are back at it again this new season.

The hit singing competition has returned to TV just a couple of weeks back, but the judges have already shown a lot of hilarious competitiveness.

This time, the two fought over various topics – from who has more of a successful career out of the two, to bickering over talented contestants they wanted to add to their teams.

‘I am done … I’ll just sit back and watch The Destruction of Adam Levine starring Blake Shelton.’ Levine starts with Blake noting that Adam was having a really nasty day and that, of course, pleased him.

But after the two male judges wouldn’t stop throwing nonsense at one another and mocking each other, finally, co-judge Jennifer Hudson joined in the ‘conversation’ with the intention of making peace – wondering why Adam and Blake couldn’t get along for once.

Hudson questions what is happening with a shocked look on her face, while Miley Cyrus, who is used to the two men’s nonsense, merely rolls her eyes.

‘I do not feel bad for him at all. Adam and I tried to start off this season getting along, and we did for about a half a day there, but the second he and I both wanted somebody, then all of a sudden he started slinging the mud, and here we are again,’ Shelton added.

Do you think Blake and Adam’s fights are entertaining?

The hit show airs every Monday and Tuesday on NBC at 8 P.M.!