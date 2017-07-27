Blake Lively Speaks Out Against Trump’s Transgender Military Ban: ‘No Human Being Is A Burden’

Actress Blake Lively is one of the many A-list stars who are speaking out against Donald Trump’s plans to ban transgender citizens from serving in the military. The celebrity took to social media today to share her views on the controversial policy the president referred to on his Twitter account on Tuesday.

Lively posted a picture of United States Army members parading down a street while carrying a variety of LGBT flags, including one symbolizing the transgender community.

‘THIS is America. WE the people. ALL THE PEOPLE. Today I stand with our fellow citizens. No human being is a burden. I believe in equality. In freedom. In opportunity. In kindness, acceptance, and fairness. I believe in this country, so I, and many others sign the petition linked in the bio. Please join..💙💗🇺🇸💗💙’ she captioned the photo, tagging the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU).

The link takes users to the ‘Allow Transgender People Into the U.S. Military’ petition on change.org.

The petition’s goal is getting 200,000 signatures.

As of Thursday, July 27, it successfully gathered more than 184,600 supporters.

Trump tweeted that after consultations with his Generals and military experts, the United States Government will not accept or allow transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military.

‘Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail. Thank you.’

Trump’s policy is a reversal of Obama administration’s decision that would have allowed any transgender person to join the military if so they desired.

Are you surprised Blake Lively spoke about the issue or did you expect the actress to be so involved in sociopolitical topics?