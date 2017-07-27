FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
blake lively barack obama beyonce donald trump caitlyn jenner kanye west Emmanuel Macron david letterman michelle obama cher Chris Christie joe scarborough melania trump barron trump mika brzezinski jay leno Leslie Jones ivanka trump anthony weiner johnny depp ariana grande Dwayne The Rock Johnson j.k. rowling
Home » Politics

Blake Lively Speaks Out Against Trump’s Transgender Military Ban: ‘No Human Being Is A Burden’

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 07/27/2017
1
384 Views
0


blake livelySource: etonline.com

Actress Blake Lively is one of the many A-list stars who are speaking out against Donald Trump’s plans to ban transgender citizens from serving in the military. The celebrity took to social media today to share her views on the controversial policy the president referred to on his Twitter account on Tuesday.

Lively posted a picture of United States Army members parading down a street while carrying a variety of LGBT flags, including one symbolizing the transgender community.

‘THIS is America. WE the people. ALL THE PEOPLE. Today I stand with our fellow citizens. No human being is a burden. I believe in equality. In freedom. In opportunity. In kindness, acceptance, and fairness. I believe in this country, so I, and many others sign the petition linked in the bio. Please join..💙💗🇺🇸💗💙’ she captioned the photo, tagging the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU).

The link takes users to the ‘Allow Transgender People Into the U.S. Military’ petition on change.org.

The petition’s goal is getting 200,000 signatures.

As of Thursday, July 27, it successfully gathered more than 184,600 supporters.

Trump tweeted that after consultations with his Generals and military experts, the United States Government will not accept or allow transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military.

‘Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail. Thank you.’

Trump’s policy is a reversal of Obama administration’s decision that would have allowed any transgender person to join the military if so they desired.

Advertisement

Are you surprised Blake Lively spoke about the issue or did you expect the actress to be so involved in sociopolitical topics?

Post Views: 384

Read more about blake lively donald trump

Advertisement

You may also like
Michelle Obama Says People Can’t Get Past The Color Of Her Skin
07/26/2017
Here’s How Chrissy Teigen Found Herself Blocked From Following Donald Trump’s Twitter
07/25/2017
Sean Spicer Just Resigned As The White House Press Secretary
07/21/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
1 Comment

Ava D Garr
07/27/2017 at 6:30 pm
Reply

Good for Ms Lively I stand with her n with all people no matter race gender or religious afflictions has Trump serve n the army forces so how would he know what a person goes through mental r physical n u r going to tell a human being no matter what he’s sexual being he’s not welcome r making him feel less than u r not human n I call your self a President no your mot u r less than u need to try to focus on things I know oh but that’s right u don’t know n I need to stay your ads off Twitter if u did maybe I could run this country a little better


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *