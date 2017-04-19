Blake Lively Never Googles Her Name Anymore And Here’s Why

It appears that Blake Lively’s vanity ended up being somewhat of a vice! The star says she no longer Googles herself because sometimes the search results aren’t the best thing for her self-image. The Gossip Girl star, who has two daughters with Ryan Reynolds said in an interview with a New York magazine, the “internet is not nice.”

She said, “I have googled myself before, and it’s just ended in full depression.”

She went on to say it’s a good rule of thumb for a celebrity not to Google themselves because the results sometimes aren’t what a person wants to hear.

Blake has a strong presence online. There are over 22 million results when her name is typed into the Google search box, and stories range from her personal life and marriage to her failed business ventures.

Even though fans can be mean sometimes, there is one thing that makes her happy, and that is her family. She said Ryan and her had “both given up projects we really love because we can’t keep our family together.”

The actress said business and a person’s career tends to take over at times, but at the end of the day, the only thing that matters is your personal life and happiness.

She compared her profession to the stock market. Sometimes you have to be in the spotlight to stay relevant. The stress can get to a person frequently, so an individual needs family and friends to fall back on when times get tough.

Lively explained her children need to have a regular childhood.

“Ryan had a nice, normal upbringing, and we want our kids to have the same normal life that we had. We don’t ever want to rob them of what he had because we’d feel really selfish.”

Advertisement

Blake Lively said, Ryan and she knew what they were getting into when their careers were taking off, but their children have to have a say in what kind of lives they live, in spite of their parent’s celebrity success.