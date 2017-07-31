Blake Lively: It’s ‘Nonsense’ People Think My Life With Ryan Reynolds Is ‘So Perfect’

Blake Lively may look like she is living the perfect life, but the star is sick of people thinking she doesn’t have problems at all. In an interview for the September issue of Glamour magazine, the actress opened up about being wrongly perceived by the public, as well as sexism and life at home with her husband, Ryan Reynolds, and their two daughters James, 2, and Ines, ten months.

The actress believes it’s nonsense people think her life has no flaws.

‘It simplifies people. Not all men, but a subsection of men have a desire to understand and control women. To do that, you have to paint them into this thing you can wrap your head around. But women are complex. It also is [a reminder] that what you see in the media is not real life,’ Blake stated.

Blake also revealed that she is always anxious before an interview because she’s worried about how they will portray her.

According to her observations, media tends to pick a narrative such as ‘her life is perfect’ or ‘her life is crumbling’ which tends to stick for a long time.

Lively went on to reveal that the 2016 presidential election helped her be more aware of many areas, especially sexism.

She began seeing the problems more clearly and now does a lot of work against sex trafficking.

Every year there are hundreds of hundreds of missing children reports – some of those kids are victims of sex-trafficking, but the horrible crimes receive little to no attention in the media.

Meanwhile the wealthy and the famous are always in the headlines.

‘You see [stories about] only the wealthy, middle-class white girls who have been kidnapped. There are people missing all the time, and because they are minorities because they come from impoverished neighborhoods, they do not make the news.’

The actress added that she is happy to have someone like Ryan Reynolds by her side.

Not only is he conscious of these social issues but he is also careful about the words he uses around their daughters.

