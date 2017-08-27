FREE NEWSLETTER
Blake Lively Celebrates Birthday With Close Friends, Including Anna Kendrick

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 08/27/2017
blake livelySource: usa-onlinenews.com

On Saturday, the beautiful actress celebrated her 30th birthday by having a nice dinner with her closest pals including jewelry designer Lorraine Schwartz as well as Anna Kendrick. She seemed to have a lot of fun surrounded by people who love her and posted a lot of pictures.

‘My super sweet 16. …but like 14 years late,’ she joked in the caption of one Insta photo.

My super sweet 16. …but like 14 years late.

A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on

Later on, the actress posted another picture featuring Schwartz as well as another close friend that is a jewelry designer – Ofira Sandberg.

The latter took to her own official page to share a photo of Blake Lively with her birthday cake.

‘Wishing you the happiest birthday and the sweetest year ever my Blakey 🎂🍪🍫🍭🍩🍦🎂🎉 You have a heart of gold and a smile that lights up the skies 😊⭐️💛😍🤗💋✨💥I ❤️U so much lil sis,’ she wrote.

The actress has been feeling the love and appreciation of her dear ones the entire weekend.

Her hubby, Ryan Reynolds also shared on his social media platform a touching but hilarious message celebrating her birthday.

The caution sounded pretty normal – just the usual.

However, the actor who is infamous for his jokester ways went ahead and cropped her more than half out of the photo that was supposed to feature both of them.

But despite the fact that Reynolds always shares crazy and silly things on social media, especially about parenthood, he admitted recently that he sometimes runs them by Lively before going ahead and posting them.

Happy Birthday, Blake!

