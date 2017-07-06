Blac Chyna’s Side Piece Pilot Jones Tells The Truth About Their Relationship: ‘I Truly And Deeply Cared For Her’

Pilot Jones was caught with Rob’s baby mama long before had his Twitter meltdown. Blac Chyna’s side piece is now ready to tell-all about their affair.

Not only did he sign with a TV series but he has decided to give us a sneak peak of what he will reveal on the show.

As fans of Keeping Up with the Kardashians and Rob and Chyna may be aware, the woman has been at the center of Rob’s Twitter meltdown drama in the last couple of days.

Not only did the Kardashian accuse her of cheating on him for months but also posted nude pictures of her.

One of the men rumored to have been in a relationship of sorts with Chyna while she was already dating Rob is Pilot Jones.

The man revealed today that he is ready to tell-all about their secret and forbidden romance on A-List: Miami.

‘I am just happy I’m finally able to tell my TRUTH, from my own mouth. So many people looked at me like I was a villain without knowing the full story,’ Pilot said about what happened when the speculations about him and Chyna started.

One insider also revealed that Jones is ready to dish everything about his relationship with Chyna, including Rob Kardashian, partying, lavish gifts, vacations and business ventures.

Chyna has denied ever being involved in a romantic relationship with Pilot, claiming he is, in fact, gay and that he was trying to extort her.

Jones has denied her claims and stated that he cared for her deeply.

‘I will always take the high road. My only regret is not being able to sit down and talk to Rob sooner,’ added the Glee actor.

Do you think Rob will appear on Pilot’s show?