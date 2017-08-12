Blac Chyna’s Side Piece Ferrari Spoke Too Soon – He Was Kicked Off Of Love & Hip-Hop

Blac Chyna’s most recent man-crush, Ferrari, had gotten a fair amount of notoriety after he was exposed by Rob Kardashian as the man she cheated on him with. In case you don’t remember, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star went on a wild social media rant where he released all kinds of pictures and images of Blac Chyna that were “explicit” in nature as well as accusing TI and ‘Tiny’ Tameka Harris for paying Chyna for a threesome.

Ferrari was about to get a shot at fame, but he couldn’t help himself but tell everyone about it and he blew his chance.

The rapper allegedly landed a gig on the upcoming season of Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta.

Through all the Flaws I Still put A Smile On😄 Blessed By the Gods🙏🏾🤙🏾 A post shared by Only 1 RARRI (@ferraritru3) on Aug 10, 2017 at 7:37am PDT

However, those plans fell through after the rapper put the cart ahead of the horse.

Here’s a leaked text message thread by Ferrari’s alleged baby-momma which claims the folks over at the franchise pulled the opportunity from him after he told everybody at TMZ when he wasn’t allowed to share the information yet.

Welp; Producers decided to fire ferraritru3 from Love And Hip Hop Atlanta for "opening his big mouth to TMZ." 🤦🏽‍♀️ Via @bonita4real A post shared by Fameolous (@fameolous__) on Aug 11, 2017 at 10:43am PDT

It looks like he blew his chance!

That’s why it’s always better to keep quiet.

There’s an old saying that goes as follows: “A person has two ears and one mouth for a reason,” as well as, “believe half of what you see and none of what you hear.” Ferrari should’ve taken that advice as his career could’ve turned out to be entirely different! As for what Rob and Blac Chyna are up to these days, the pair is allegedly still going through a custody battle for their baby, Dream, but the court date has been pushed back to September instead of August like was originally planned.