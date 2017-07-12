FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
jenelle evans Wendy Williams Jasmine Washington blac chyna kim kardashian rob kardashian t.i. abby lee miller rihanna kourtney kardashian kris jenner Tamra Judge tameka cottle apollo nida Nas kandi burruss Jeremy Meeks farrah abraham Kirk Frost janet jackson vicki gunvalson nene leakes Evelyn Lozada
Home » Entertainment

Blac Chyna’s Side Piece Ferrari Is “Unfazed” By Chyna’s Legal Threats

Bridget Hill Posted On 07/12/2017
0
0


Blac ChynaSource: EOnline.com

Ferrari couldn’t care less. Blac Chyna’s former rapper beau, Ferrari, is apparently unfazed by her lawyer’s legal threat. Dejanel Carter, whose stage name is Ferrari, told Us Weekly exclusively that he didn’t plan on talking to Chyna anymore. He refuses to bother with her ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian as well.

As was previously reported by Celebrity Insider, Lisa Bloom – Chyna’s lawyer – sent Ferarri legal documentation informing him if he ever decides to go the way of Rob Kardashian, there will be serious legal consequences.

Just a quick recap; Rob went on a social media tirade against his ex-lover recently, and he sent out several explicit photos and videos of the former stripper/model on Instagram and Twitter.

As anyone could predict, the Keeping Up With The Kardashian star’s actions led to a swift rebuttal by the Lashed Bar owner.

Chyna went to court to get a temporary restraining order and even appeared on Good Morning America to talk about how she was victimized.

However, Dejanel Carter – or Ferrari – doesn’t seem to think Blac is all that great either, considering he was just hit with the legal warning.

When talking to Us Weekly, Ferrari said, “I was surprised. I was like, Wow, what’s this really about?”

No Stress Zone🙅🏾‍♂️… Medusa Was a 🐍🖕🏾 Money Motivated💰

A post shared by Only 1 RARRI (@ferraritru3) on

If you’re curious about what was in the letter, we have the information here: “posting online or distributing photos of Ms. White’s intimate body parts is a crime punishable by fines and jail time and they will not hesitate to seek all civil and criminal remedies against him.”

He continued, “I’m not trying to release nothing. Chyna doesn’t even matter at this point.”

Although Chyna might’ve done something wrong by allegedly cheating on Rob with Ferrari, the rapper claims he is not at fault because he had no idea they were still dating.

Advertisement

The rapper remarked, “I was just going with the flow. I’m not gonna be focused on her right now, I’m focused on me.” That’s probably the right decision to make considering the mess that characterizes the calamity between Rob and Chyna at the moment.

Post Views: 0

Read more about blac chyna rob kardashian Ferrari kuwk the kardashians

Advertisement

You may also like
Is Kim Kardashian Threatening Blac Chyna With Legal Papers?
07/12/2017
Blac Chyna Describes Her Ideal Significant Other After Rob Kardashian Drama: She Wants A ‘Confident’ And ‘Healthy’ Man Who Respects Her!
07/12/2017
Pilot Jones Talks ‘Hypocritical’ Blac Chyna, Reveals He Tried To Commit Suicide After She Outed Him And Posted His Phone Number Online!
07/12/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *