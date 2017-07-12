Blac Chyna’s Side Piece Ferrari Is “Unfazed” By Chyna’s Legal Threats

Ferrari couldn’t care less. Blac Chyna’s former rapper beau, Ferrari, is apparently unfazed by her lawyer’s legal threat. Dejanel Carter, whose stage name is Ferrari, told Us Weekly exclusively that he didn’t plan on talking to Chyna anymore. He refuses to bother with her ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian as well.

As was previously reported by Celebrity Insider, Lisa Bloom – Chyna’s lawyer – sent Ferarri legal documentation informing him if he ever decides to go the way of Rob Kardashian, there will be serious legal consequences.

Just a quick recap; Rob went on a social media tirade against his ex-lover recently, and he sent out several explicit photos and videos of the former stripper/model on Instagram and Twitter.

As anyone could predict, the Keeping Up With The Kardashian star’s actions led to a swift rebuttal by the Lashed Bar owner.

Chyna went to court to get a temporary restraining order and even appeared on Good Morning America to talk about how she was victimized.

However, Dejanel Carter – or Ferrari – doesn’t seem to think Blac is all that great either, considering he was just hit with the legal warning.

When talking to Us Weekly, Ferrari said, “I was surprised. I was like, Wow, what’s this really about?”

No Stress Zone🙅🏾‍♂️… Medusa Was a 🐍🖕🏾 Money Motivated💰 A post shared by Only 1 RARRI (@ferraritru3) on Jul 2, 2017 at 4:14pm PDT

If you’re curious about what was in the letter, we have the information here: “posting online or distributing photos of Ms. White’s intimate body parts is a crime punishable by fines and jail time and they will not hesitate to seek all civil and criminal remedies against him.”

He continued, “I’m not trying to release nothing. Chyna doesn’t even matter at this point.”

Although Chyna might’ve done something wrong by allegedly cheating on Rob with Ferrari, the rapper claims he is not at fault because he had no idea they were still dating.

Advertisement

The rapper remarked, “I was just going with the flow. I’m not gonna be focused on her right now, I’m focused on me.” That’s probably the right decision to make considering the mess that characterizes the calamity between Rob and Chyna at the moment.