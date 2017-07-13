Blac Chyna’s Side Dude Rarri True Slams Her As ‘Weak’ After She Warned Him Through A Letter

Rarri True was not very happy to get a letter from his lover Balc Chyna’s attorney threatening to sue him in case he decides on posting any nudes of her. This is exactly what Balc’s ex-fiancee, Rob Kardashian, did. Rarri says that was very weak from Chyna’s part.

Rarri was recently threatened with a lawsuit by his girl Blac Chyna. He previously shared some intimate photos of himself and the 29-year-old star in bed, and recently he received a letter from Chyna’s attorney Lisa Bloom.

The letter warned him that it’s illegal to post nude pics of Blac Chyna just like her former fiancee did during last week.

The rapper said that the move was not necessary:

‘I think it’s weak, honestly. I think, um, that she is, you know, following proper procedures though. But at the same time, it’s weak because that’s not really her character, so I hope she’s just got people in her head.’

‘I don’t think it was Chyna’s actions to send that off to me… the people who’re representing her, the people who are gonna represent her [were the ones to send it]. Oh if they’re doing that it wouldn’t be right if we didn’t do that.’ You get what I’m saying? I’ve been around lawyers; I know how they work,’ Rarri confessed.

🌹 #bombshell A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Jul 7, 2017 at 9:20am PDT

‘… I just don’t feel like it was in her action to do that because I feel like Chyna really liked me, honestly, and I really liked Chyna. And I talked to her, I get her, you know what I’m saying? So it’s like, how could you do that?’ he continued.

The rapper also returned just recently jewelry worth of $135k that was meant for Chyna, and he stated that he is now unsure about his relationship with her. He confessed that now he wants to focus more on his music and on working on his brand at the moment.