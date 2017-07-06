Blac Chyna’s Other Man Signs Deal To Spill All Of Her Secrets On TV!

It looks like her baby daddy is not the only one who has decided to make her life a living hell. New reports have revealed that the man she cheated on Rob Kardashian with has signed a deal to tell-all about their scandalous relationship on national TV!

According to a source close to Pilot Jones, the man has signed to film for The A-List Miami.

Apparently, the show will ‘give great detail and insight into Pilot’s relationship with Chyna. Including her relationship with Rob Kardashian, partying, lavish gifts, vacations, business ventures and more.’

As fans of Keeping Up with the Kardashians and Rob and Chyna may remember, the Glee star was at the center of Rob and Chyna’s earlier conflicts.

The two were first caught hanging out at night in early 2016.and were spotted again together partying in March – long after Chyna, 29, hooked up with Kardashian.

The insider claimed Jones and Chyna made out every time they saw each other.

Also, other sources claimed that Jones was even thinking about demanding a DNA test after baby Dream was born!

But Chyna later claimed Pilot was, in fact, gay and was just trying to extort her, which Jones naturally denied.

A source later revealed that the actor is bisexual.

However, the insider went on, noting that his sexuality had nothing to do with what happened between him and Blac Chyna.

After all, they had sex, and he took into consideration the possibility of being the father of Chyna’s baby.

‘He already has two amazing sons, but that is not even the issue! Blac Chyna cannot deny what happened between them, and she certainly should not be threatening him.’

Jones also filed a police report regarding some nasty text messages sent by Rob who tried to defend his baby mama.

In the end, no charges were filed.

Would you watch a show in which Pilot Jones tells all on his affair with Chyna?