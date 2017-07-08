FREE NEWSLETTER
Blac Chyna’s New Boyfriend Rarri True Calls Off Delivery of $135K Jewelry Gifts Because He Doesn’t Want To Be A ‘Sucker’ Like Rob Kardashian

Brandon Fitch Posted On 07/08/2017
Blac Chyna's New Boyfriend Rarri True Calls Off Delivery of $135K Jewelry Gifts Because He Doesn't Want To Be A 'Sucker' Like Rob KardashianSource: bet.com

Blac Chyna’s new boyfriend, Rarri True, seems to have returned three pieces of jewelry worth more than $135,000 that he had purchased as gifts for his new girlfriend. He said that he does not want to be played for a ‘sucker’ like Rob Kardashian.

It looks like Rarri got cold feet about Chyna just moments before the delivery of the jewelry after Rob Kardashian had unleashed a furious rant on social media in which he was accusing his ex-fiancee of cheating on him with more men.

 

Some sources close to the rapper Rarri have allegedly revealed the fact that he was so head over heels in love with Chyna that he spent a whopping $135,648 on purchasing three pieces of jewelry for her.

The jewelry included a Rolex watch worth nearly $34, 850, a gold necklace worth $56,500, and a pair of diamond earrings worth $32,250.

But it appears that Rarri had second thoughts about Chyna after Rob exposed her on social media.

Rob was raging and he unleashed a furious tirade on social media in which he accused Blac of having sex with multiple men in his bed and while they were still together.

Rarri purchased the gifts back in June when he had his head in the clouds over Chyna.

He even listed her as a spouse on the receipt and he even promised to get her a Rolls Royce!

He changed his mind and saved himself $135K after Rob Kardashian unleashed hell on social media, accusing Chyna of cheating on him with multiple men.

Sources close to Rarri said that his manager, Keely the Boss, had planned to deliver the jewelry to Chyna back on July 5, but after Rob’s social media tirade against Chyna, Rarri panicked and called off the whole thing.

The insiders also stated that after returning the jewelry, Rarri called Chyna and told her that he had called off the delivery. He also admitted to Chyna that he was unnerved by Rob’s accusations on social media. Rarri finally admitted that he called off the delivery because he did not want to be a ‘sucker’ like Rob.

