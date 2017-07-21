Blac Chyna’s Mom Tokyo Toni Slams Tyga For His New Interview On The Breakfast Club

Tyga is a smart man, evidently. Anyone can tell by watching his most recent interview on The Breakfast Club. The discussion was candid, for sure. So we all knew that things would go south from here. With that being said, do we think the “Rack City” rapper really cares? Probably not, he’s too busy being young and rich.

However, Tokyo Toni, the mother of Blac Chyna, went on Instagram to have a glorious freak-out for the whole world to see.

Tyga went on The Breakfast Club yesterday where he spoke for a long time about Kylie Jenner, Rob Kardashian, Blac Chyna, and his career at length.

It was a wide-ranging conversation, to say the least.

When discussing the Rob and Chyna drama, the rapper said, “a n***a like (Rob) wouldn’t be able to handle” a woman like that.

Tyga said Rob comes from an entirely different world, one where it doesn’t allow him to understand where Chyna is coming from, how she thinks, and how she moves.

And what did Miss Tokyo Toni have to say about that? You can look at her post below.

#Tyga had to have known this was coming when he made that comment about #BlacChyna on #TheBreakfastClub 😳👀 (swipe) #TokyoToni A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jul 20, 2017 at 8:15pm PDT

Tokyo Toni was not pleased with the talk.

Let’s just say her response was not one of a compassionate nature.

It’s hard to tell what she’s so upset about. Tyga seemed both candid and compassionate when talking about the Rob and Chyna dilemma.

But, we guess it is her child, so she has some sort of obligation to defend her offspring, even when the situation hardly calls for it. At the end of the day, it doesn’t matter what a person says, there is always someone, somewhere, who is more than willing to become extremely upset over their interpretation of what was said.