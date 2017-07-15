FREE NEWSLETTER
Blac Chyna’s Mom Tokyo Toni Calls Caitlyn Jenner ‘A Man’ While Coming To The Defense Of Rob Kardashian

Ricki Mathers Posted On 07/15/2017
Tokyo ToniSource: Galore Mag

Blac Chyna’s mother, Tokyo Toni, has always been a loose cannon and not afraid to speak her mind when it comes to the affairs of the Kardashians. The entire reality star family has been on her radar ever since Kylie allegedly took Tyga away from his “happy home” with her daughter, but it seems as though Miss Tokyo Toni has switched teams and is now on Rob’s side when it comes to the epic feud that’s still going down behind closed doors.

Tokyo Toni has never been fond of the famous socialites (Khloe Kardashian in particular), but on episodes of “Rob and Chyna” viewers saw Toni and Kris Jenner push whatever negative feelings they had to the side for the sake of the baby.

Chyna’s mom also has a very special relationship with who she deems her “ex-son-in-law-to-be” and apparently that means sticking up for him against whoever is trying to kick him while he’s down — including his own family members.

Caitlyn Jenner recently revealed that she thought that Rob Kardashian made a dumb decision to leak his baby mother’s nudes in a series of shocking Instagram posts. She then went on to say that she hasn’t seen Rob or met Chyna and Dream to this day.

No matter how true those words are, Tokyo Toni reportedly has something to say to Caitlyn Jenner about her public opinion.

In a video posted to Instagram, Blac Chyna’s mother rants about how Caitlyn is still a man because she “has a d*** n****” and suggests that she gets a vocal coach to make her voice sound like a woman.

She didn’t stop there, the mom stated that instead of calling Rob stupid, she should have said something encouraging. Tokyo also revealed that the claim of not knowing Chyna is a lie.

This comes after a few days ago when Tokyo Toni says that in time, she will reveal her side of the story of Rob, Chyna, and the Kardashian family. There are always three sides to a conflict and hopefully, the mother of the 29-year-old model will be able to tell hers before she is silenced by the rest of the clan.

