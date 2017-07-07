Blac Chyna’s Lover Rarri Accuses Rob Kardashian Of Hitting On His Babe

Well, it seems that what goes around comes around and Rarri ‘Ferrari’ True not only accused Rob Kardashian of hitting on his baby mama first, but he also explained his new romance with Blac Chyna. He says it is all about payback!

The feud between Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna taught all of us a lesson about karma.

It seems that the bad blood between the sock designer and Rarri True has been brewing since way before this social media huge scandal.

It looks like the Chicago-based rapper said that his brand new affair with Chyna is all about payback because Rob flirted with his babe first, according to The Shade Room.

Rarri, which is short for Ferrari, has told the site that he didn;t like that at all and as a result, he decided to get at Chyna in revenge.

The Shade Room also assumes that Rarri and Chyna may not have even slept together yet and this all could have been staged for her ex’s heartache.

If you think that all this sounds incredibly petty and mean, then you should probably stop reading this article right away, because what follows is even nastier!

On July 5, the Arthur George designer has unleashed horrible hell by posting a series or rants and X-rated images on Instagram targeting Chyna and the law might even punish him for doing so.

He claims she cheated on him and slept with multiple men in his bed, and that she has been lying about her post-baby body.

The reality star shared a video of Chyna either going into or coming out of surgery and said he paid $100 thousand for her new boobs and improved butt.

But wait as we’re still not done. After all this, the mother-of-two accused Rob of physical abuse.

‘You did all this but you beat me up and try to act like it never happened. You put [another] hand on me I swear to God! On my kids, but I’m supposed to be quiet because you’re a Kardashian. The light will come to the light.’ It looks like the ex-stripper was also out for revenge because she supposedly sent Rob a video of her and Rarri making out.