Home » Entertainment

Blac Chyna’s Ex Pilot Jones Says “Blac Chyna Is A Master Manipulator”

Bridget Hill Posted On 07/19/2017
Blac Chyna and Pilot JonesSource: TheHollywoodGossip.com

Pilot Jones opened up to Us Weekly to talk about Blac Chyna and the situation with Rob Kardashian. The singer had some curious revelations regarding the former stripper/model.

According to Jones, he first started dating the mother of Baby Dream in late 2015, but the relationship wasn’t official.

He said, “we met at a party that I was hosting, so we got close around the end of 2015 for sure, we didn’t have to put a title on anything. We both kind of knew how we felt about each other.”

By January of 2016, Chyna got real serious with Rob, but the singer remained friends with her.

He said, “we were great friends. I just don’t like some of the decisions she’s made as of recent, but other than that she’s a great person.”

However, their relationship quickly turned sour.

A picture of Jones and Chyna kissing was leaked online, and their friendship was over.

Rob accused Jones of distributing the film and allegedly threatened him through text-message.

Chyna responded with an evil of her own, when she took to social media to share the nature of Jones’ sexuality online.

He said, “She’s not a little bit of a bully, she did bully me — there’s no ‘little bit’ to it. The fact is that she tried to intimidate me via social media, and I don’t think that that is OK, and I don’t think that that’s right. At the end of the day, all of us in this situation are parents and look at the example that we are teaching. These platforms are being used to harass people. I was outed on social media.”

After the incident, Jones went into a “deep depression” and he said his two sons were picked on at school. The singer claimed it was “the lowest point of my life.” However, he learned to cope through writing his thoughts on paper.

