Blac Chyna’s Bum Implants Are Deflating, According To Experts!

Black Chyna is allegedly experiencing a kind of human landslide. According to plastic surgeons, her butt implants are starting to drop after her pregnancy with baby Dream with Rob Kardashian.

It’s pretty unclear if what is thought to be an implant is deflating or if it’s only dropping.

Some fresh photos show that the celebrity bum is no longer what it used to be.

Blac Chyna who used to be on Keeping Up With the Kardashians with her ex doesn’t seem to have had any bodywork done since having her second kid.

She started having plastic surgery before she got involved with Rob Kardashian. The Kardashian sisters have set the pace, and they have begun a trend which included increasing plastic surgery among millennials.

Expert call this pattern the Kardashian effect. Botox used to be chosen by people ver 35 years old, but now it’s on the rise in people in their early 20s and also in teens.

Black Chyna was previously very well known for a highly exaggerated bum, but experts are saying that what was back then a signature feature is now falling apart.

More top doctors are saying that it is very common for bum implants to get droopy over time and Dr. Anthony Youn says he thinks he knows exactly what is happening to Blac Chyna right now.

‘Buttock implants don’t necessarily deflate, although they do droop with time. It is quite possible that this is what is happening to Blac Chyna. Butt implants are made of solid silicone, and there is always the possibility that they sag, especially if they are not placed under the muscle.’

Another plastic surgeon, Dr. Joubin Gabbay, says that even if Blac Chyna claims that her large bottom is all natural, the current appearance is, of course, a surgery complication and it’s not due to aging.

Doctors are currently saying that this is exactly the reason for which fat transfer is a preferred plastic surgery option. This will not drop over time, but it will rather dissolve. On the other hand, putting implants in the area is not the best solution because they’ll eventually drop just like in Blac Chyna’s case.