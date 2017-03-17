FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
kim kardashian khloe kardashian jimmy kimmel angelina jolie jimmy fallon blac chyna amber rose Jenny Slate javi marroquin ellen degeneres kylie jenner kim depaola mel b meek mill princess diana donald trump kourtney kardashian rob kardashian blake shelton sig hansen tristan thompson
Home » Entertainment

Blac Chyna Wishes Rob Kardashian ‘Happy Birthday’ As Kylie Jenner Sides With Brother In Custody Battle

Dylan Fisher Posted On 03/17/2017
2
1.3K Views
1


Baby Dream Blac Chyna And Rob KardashianCredit: Instagram

Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian are playing nice for the sake of baby Dream.

It is St. Patrick’s Day 2017, but it is also Mr. Kardashian’s 30th birthday, and to everyone’s surprise, his estranged baby mama took to her popular Instagram account to wish him a happy birthday.

The voluptuous video vixen posted a photo of herself having fun and smiling with Kardashian at a Los Angeles playground.

The picture was taken a few months ago. The mom of two did not say much other than “Happy Birthday” along with a shamrock emoji.

Oddly enough, Kardashian did not reply to his former fiancée and instead shared the adorable picture above of Dream wearing the perfect outfit for St Patrick’s Day.

Underneath the snapshot, the proud father wrote “the best gift of all.”

The friendly message has many fans of the former ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” contestant wondering, is he back with the mother of his child?

According to legitimate people close to the “Rob & Chyna” co-stars, they are still living apart and are engaged in their bitter custody war.

People magazine has confirmed that Kardashian’s mother and manager, Kris Jenner, is very involved in the fight between her son and his former lover.

Mrs. Jenner will hire the best attorneys and spend the amount necessary to protect her granddaughter.

According to the gossip and entertainment publication: “They are still figuring things out but [Chyna] will certainly do whatever it takes to have Dream be with her for the majority of the time.”

The pro-Kardashian/Jenner source said: “Kardashian’s mother Kris Jenner is backing Rob up 100 percent and won’t let Chyna get away with anything that’s less than fair.”

The magazine has also revealed that all of Kardashian’s sisters including Kylie Jenner are against Chyna in this drama.

The person went on to add: “The entire Kardashian family is there for Rob as well and supports him wholeheartedly. They are prepared to protect him in whatever way they need to.”

Advertisement

Do you think Chyna and Kardashian should bury the hatchet and get back together?

Post Views: 1,280


Read more about blac chyna rob kardashian kuwk the kardashains

You may also like
Kris Jenner Busted For Trying To Make Kim’s Paris Robbery Seem More Dramatic!
03/22/2017
Khloe Kardashian Admits She Struggled With Weight Problems!
03/21/2017
Blac Chyna And Rob Kardashian To Appear On ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ Amid Baby Dream Custody Battle
03/21/2017
Advertisement

Read Next
2 Comments

Corliss Cook
03/22/2017 at 7:22 am
Reply

U r a dirty tramp smart but dirty give Rob his baby😍Rob get som Self esteem Looose Weight take care of ur self n go shopping and dress better Coordinate n China just get visitation rights n go to College n get you a degree in Anything


Sarah Razee
03/18/2017 at 12:50 am
Reply

They should go there separate ways.. From viewing their show they did together it didn’t seem like Chyna was easy to.deal with nor was she really good to Rob. She would let her friends pick fun at Rob far too often and she wouldn’t stand up for him while they’d make fun of him. That’s not cool at all.. Her mood swings were insane grant it she was pregnant but still she was just way too Cray Cray. She seems like she’ll be nothing less then a low balling malicious person to deal with in this custody battle. Let’s do hope that his mom Kris hire the ABSOLUTE best attorneys and hopefully she has ppl in high places to at the very least assure Rob gets to raise his child at the very least half the time. He has complete right to his baby girl just as she does. Just as Kris says, “Be fair” about this, fair is 50/50.. Right? Right!!!


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *