Blac Chyna Wishes Rob Kardashian ‘Happy Birthday’ As Kylie Jenner Sides With Brother In Custody Battle

Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian are playing nice for the sake of baby Dream.

It is St. Patrick’s Day 2017, but it is also Mr. Kardashian’s 30th birthday, and to everyone’s surprise, his estranged baby mama took to her popular Instagram account to wish him a happy birthday.

The voluptuous video vixen posted a photo of herself having fun and smiling with Kardashian at a Los Angeles playground.

The picture was taken a few months ago. The mom of two did not say much other than “Happy Birthday” along with a shamrock emoji.

Oddly enough, Kardashian did not reply to his former fiancée and instead shared the adorable picture above of Dream wearing the perfect outfit for St Patrick’s Day.

Underneath the snapshot, the proud father wrote “the best gift of all.”

The friendly message has many fans of the former ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” contestant wondering, is he back with the mother of his child?

According to legitimate people close to the “Rob & Chyna” co-stars, they are still living apart and are engaged in their bitter custody war.

People magazine has confirmed that Kardashian’s mother and manager, Kris Jenner, is very involved in the fight between her son and his former lover.

Mrs. Jenner will hire the best attorney and spend the amount necessary to protect her granddaughter.

According to the gossip and entertainment publication: “They are still figuring things out but [Chyna] will certainly do whatever it takes to have Dream be with her for the majority of the time.”

The pro-Kardashian/Jenner source said: “Kardashian’s mother Kris Jenner is backing Rob up 100 percent and won’t let Chyna get away with anything that’s less than fair.”

The magazine has also revealed that all of Kardashian’s sisters including Kylie Jenner are against Chyna in this drama.

The person went on to add: “The entire Kardashian family is there for Rob as well and supports him wholeheartedly. They are prepared to protect him in whatever way they need to.”

Advertisement

Do you think Chyna and Kardashian should bury the hatchet and get back together?