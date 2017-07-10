FREE NEWSLETTER
Trending
Blac Chyna Will Appear on ‘Good Morning America’ With Lawyer Lisa Bloom And They Will Discuss Rob Kardashian Drama

Brandon Fitch Posted On 07/10/2017
Blac Chyna Will Appear on 'Good Morning America' With Lawyer Lisa Bloom And They Will Discuss Rob Kardashian DramaSource: bet.com

Blac Chyna and her lawyer Lisa Bloom are talking today on Good Morning America about last week’s bitter social media battle with her ex, Rob Kardashian. The announcement was made on Twitter by ABC News correspondent, Linsey Davis.

Along with a photo from the interview which shows Chyna in a very conservative black outfit while being seated next to her attorney, the newswoman wrote the following:

‘Tomorrow on @GMA we sit down exclusively w/ @BLACCHYNA and @LisaBloom and talk revenge porn and #RobKardashian.’

On Friday, Chyna brought on the high-powered attorney, who tweeted, ‘I represent Blac Chyna. I just gave Rob Kardashian notice that we’ll be in court Monday seeking restraining orders against him.’

 

Thank you #usweekly

A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on

Lisa has confirmed the fact that she and her client will be doing the GMA interview and the attorney also said that the two of them would be speaking outside the courthouse after the hearing.

Last week, Rob posted a bunch of naked pics of his ex on his since-deleted Instagram following Chyna’s allegedly sending him a video of her kissing another man.

In his angry rant, Rob accused her of cheating, and he made fun of her body, revealing the fact that he had paid $100,000 for her plastic surgery.

He also threatened her that she would never see their 7-month-old daughter Dream Kardashian again unless she stopped ‘the alcohol and drugs and cocaine and X and E.’

Chyna responded to him and to all the horrible things that he said on Snapchat by claiming he had beaten her. She later deleted the Snap.

Rob has been very depressed ever since the fight happened and according to some close sources, has barely left the house.

Rob had been at sister Khloe Kardashian’s house earlier during that morning but stormed out, and no one knew what happened to him and what was the thing that triggered everything.

‘Rob will always support Dream and has realized he acted out the other day and is trying to wait until the storm passes. Rob cares a lot about Chyna because she is the mother of his only child and if they were to reconcile, he would always support her.’ Let’s hope that the two of them will be able to straighten things.

