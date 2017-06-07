FREE NEWSLETTER
Blac Chyna Wears Revealing Dress On Hot Date With Hunky Mystery Man Following Rob Kardashian Brawl!

Nick Markus Posted On 06/07/2017
blac chynaSource: us.blastingnews.com

Blac Chyna was recently spotted wearing a revealing denim dress that left little to the imagination and even flashed her nipples from certain angles. But Rob Kardashian’s baby mama seemed to have no worries in the world as she hit the town with a mystery man, showing how she is over Rob.

The former stripper is not shy about her body, and she obviously wanted to show off her post-baby curves that are already in their place.

blac chyna mystery manSource: radaronline.com

She chose to wear the provocative mini dress without a bra as she made way to Los Angeles’ hotspot Barton G.

As fans of Keeping Up with the Kardashians certainly already know, her violent brawl with her baby daddy Rob left the man feeling horrible, and his sisters worried he might even go so far as to commit suicide.

Kim was not a supporter of their troubled relationship at all!

‘I’ve always felt them as a couple isn’t that healthy. And I think they know that too. It is not some secret. This all has to stop. It’s so clear what this relationship is and that they are not meant to be with each other,’ Kim stated in one episode.

But Chyna looked more like a Kardashian than ever in her boob showing dress.

In addition, it looks like the woman may have tried to make Rob jealous as she went out on a hot date with a hunky mystery man while the Kardashian was stuck at home, feeling sorry for himself.

blac chyna mystery manSource: radaronline.com

However, Chyna somehow still reminded us that she is and always will be part of the family – by wearing a pair of $900 Yeezy boots that went perfectly with her revealing denim dress.

Do you think Rob and Chyna will ever get back together?

Post Views: 3,478

