Blac Chyna Wants Rob Kardashian To Do ‘Rob & Chyna’ Season 2 And ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ – Is This The Price Of Love?

Blac Chyna has called a truce with Rob Kardashian after weeks of feuding because she is hoping to convince him to appear in not one but two reality shows – “Rob & Chyna” and Season 13 of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians.”

Miss Chyna and Mr. Kardashian, who welcomed a beautiful baby girl in 2016 named Dream, have been at odds with each since they entered 2017.

The reality stars went through two very public and quite frankly embarrassing separations in the past two months.

It seems that the last split was for good because unsubstantiated rumors started flying around claiming that she had reunited with her former fiancé, Tyga, who is also the father of her 4-year-old son, King Cairo.

However, many were surprised to see the former video vixen with a huge smile on her face attending a birthday party thrown by the Kardashian clan in Hollywood last week for Rob.

A close source has come out to say that Chyna does not want her bank account to go dry and is doing all she can to convince Kardashian to accept to appear in the second season of “Rob & Chyna” and make guest appearances on “Keeping Up With The Kardashians.”

An insider alleged: “Blac Chyna got really scared recently after they broke up again because she was afraid that her money was running out.”

Another tipster explained why Dream’s parents pulled the plug on their show a few months ago.

The spy said: “It was hard for them to film season one, and season two is not happening. They can’t even get through a day together — logistically they can’t do it. They co-parent Dream, but they don’t spend time together with Dream.”

An E! spokesperson issued a statement where they confirmed that the cameras are still rolling as Chyna and Dream partake in everyday activities for segments that will be featured on “Keeping Up with the Kardashians.”

The person shared: “We are continuing to shoot with all the family members, and are covering Rob and his relationship with Chyna.”

Advertisement

Would you like to see Chyna and Kardashian in new episodes of “Rob & Chyna” and the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians?”