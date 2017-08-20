Blac Chyna Tries To Drive Off With Car She Bought Rob Kardashian During Custody War

According to new reports, Blac Chyna tried to drive off in the custom Range Rover. The legal battle between Rob Kardashian and his former fiancée is escalating more and more. The woman wanted to take back the present she gave her baby daddy when they were still in a relationship.

According to insiders, when the incident took place, the estranged pair was fighting over the custody of baby Dream.

Despite the fact that Chyna’s attorney denied it, sources claim she and Rob met up on Friday at his lawyer Laura Wasser’s office in order to come up with a custody agreement.

However, the discussion turned from a custody battle into an SUV battle.

One eyewitness says that after their legal talks failed, the furious Chyna tried to drive off in Rob’s car.

Allegedly, one of her attorneys, as well as a valet, stopped her before she could steal her baby daddy’s automobile.

Lisa Bloom, one of the five lawyers representing Blac Chyna denied her client even entered the car but admitted that she had some ‘choice of words.’

As fans may remember, Chyna has already reportedly returned two cars that were purchased by Rob for her after their explosive split.

But the Kardashian did not do the same and kept the Range Rover from Chyna.

Blac Chyna managed to get a temporary restraining order against her baby daddy following his revenge porn scandal.

The man took to social media to post nude pictures of the former stripper and accused her of cheating on him repeatedly.

Blac Chyna also accused Kardashian of domestic abuse.

After reports have been claiming that they have made peace for the sake of co-parenting Dream the right way, it looks like custody matters have created a new bump in the road for them.