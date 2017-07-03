Blac Chyna To Rob Kardashian: ‘I’m Happy Single!’ – Is It Really Over Between The Two?

Blac Chyna does not miss her baby daddy. The reality TV star took to social media yesterday to hint at her state of mind now that she is single and the simple statement she posted on Instagram couldn’t have been clearer – she’s happy without Rob Kardashian!

‘Single. I’m happy,’ was all the 29-year-old single mother of two had to say.

In the caption of the bright green picture with black text over it, Blac Chyna just chose to write hello!

Does this mean that even though she is currently happy with just being single, she is also open to saying hi to whatever life throws her way?

It certainly seems like dating someone else is not out of the question for the former stripper.

As fans of Keeping Up with the Kardashians and Rob and Chyna may already be aware, the pair broke up for the second time back in February, and this time around, it looks like they may never get back together.

With that being said, getting married is obviously out of the question, even though they are the parents of 7 months old baby girl Dream.

But sources have revealed that the two are focusing on being the best co-parents they can be, and even though they are not in a relationship with each other anymore, they have made peace for the sake of the baby.

When it comes to romance, however, judging by Chyna’s latest post, it does not look like there is a future for the on again, off again pair anymore.

Rob proposed to Chyna back in April of last year, and their daughter was born in November.

After the split happened, the only Kardashian son reportedly suffered from weight and depression problems, but sources say nowadays he is doing much better.

Do you believe Rob and Chyna will ever get back together again or is it really the end of their romance?