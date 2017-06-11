Blac Chyna Throws Shade At Kim Kardashian On Social Media, Snooki Comments; Check Out The Picture And The Details!

Blac Chyna’s recent Instagram post has all the reasons in the world to be seen as controversial. In the photo, she threw a subtle jab at her supposed sister-in-law and eventually also got a drunk ‘lesbian’ comment from another reality star.

On Wednesday, the voluptuous star posted a series of photos showing off her toned body.

In these posts, she can be seen posing in a blush-pink full body romper which is accentuating her curves.

She matched her look with a blonde wig cascading down her shoulders, and she completed the whole outfit with a pink-themed makeup and a sparkly necklace.

What caught everyone’s attention was her caption from one of the photos, and many fans assumed this was a subtle jab at Kim Kardashian.

Never trust a big butt 😈 A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Jun 7, 2017 at 10:42pm PDT

In the picture, Blac Chyna posed with her back and side-boob on full display, and she captioned it with quite a shady message: ‘ Never trust a big butt.’

Her post quickly became bombarded with tons of comments and also critics. Some fans said that the caption was too ironic considering her own curves.

The Jersey Shore star, Snooki Polizzi was also drawn to Blac Chyna’s post and her last Instagram photos.

Just after the photos were posted, Snooki started to post drunk comments expressing her admiration for the Lashed Bar owner.

‘Stop it with these pictures I’m drunk and turning into a lesbian, thanks.’

Snooki appeared to be a fan of Blac Chyna’s curves, and she admitted that she was drunk at the moment and the pictures made her want to become a lesbian.

Many find Snooki’s drunken comments as a humorous response to Blac Chyna’s post and some fans even tagged the reality star with laughing emojis.

Snooki is known for having a history of the Kardashian clan, especially with Khloe.

Back in 2014, she met the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star for the first time, but things didn’t go as smoothly as planned.

As for Balc Chyna, her relationship with Rob Kardashian remains unstable. She has been recently spotted on a night out with her hairstylist Kellon Deryck, and it seemed that the reality star had enjoyed a few drinks on their wild night out. The incident left Rob Kardashian quite upset, according to a source.