Blac Chyna Throws Shade At Kim Kardashian: ‘Never Trust A Big Butt’

Blac Chyna’s most recent Instagram post has all the ingredients of a subtle diss. Rob Kardashian’s baby mama posted a picture with her back to the camera, and in the caption, she warned us about trusting big butts. Who else is famous for her butt and therefore, according to Chyna, for her untruthfulness? – Kim Kardashian, of course!

The former stripper posted a series of sexy pictures in a pink romper that accentuated all of her curves.

But what really grabbed the attention of her followers was the caption which many interpreted as a jab at Kim.

Some pointed out that the post was too ironic considering she has a big butt as well.

Never trust a big butt 😈 A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Jun 7, 2017 at 10:42pm PDT

Meanwhile, a fellow reality TV star, Jersey Shore’s Snooki was attracted to Chyna’s post for other reasons.

Snooki took to social media to express her admiration for how gorgeous Rob’s baby mama looked.

She stated that the sexy pictures were turning her into a lesbian while admitting that she was drunk.

Snooki has quite the history with the Kardashian family, especially with Khloe. The two met back in 2014, and things did not go as smoothly as preferred.

In an episode of Keeping up with the Kardashians, Snooki was invited to the clan’s home, and she made things very awkward.

At the time, the reality TV star admitted she was pretty much obsessed with the youngest Kardashian sister.

‘So I come over, and I was obsessed with you at the time. I was like, Oh Kim you’re cool, but I really want to meet Khloe!’ she told Khloe.

Sadly, however, Khloe was not as enthusiastic to meet Snooki. She looked her up and down and asked Kim if she was kidding, bringing her to their home.

Embarrassed, Khloe revealed that it was not her who rudely greeted Snooki but her alter-ego KhloMoney!

What do you think of Blac Chyna Throwing shade at Kim via butt references?