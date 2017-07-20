Blac Chyna Tells All On Co-Parenting With Rob Kardashian After Their Horrible Social Media Drama And Legal War!

Even though Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna are currently in the middle of an ugly war, there is one thing the former couple can agree on – they both want to be the best parents possible to their infant daughter Dream. Even after their feud became a legal matter and Chyna was granted a restraining order against the Kardashian son, Chyna still maintained her commitment to co-parent the baby with her ex-fiance.

‘I feel that the key to successful co-parenting is communication and respect. I might have one point of view, but hopefully, Dream and King’s fathers add theirs, and we can come together to build better people. I know right and wrong. I am pretty sure they know right and wrong. We are going to do the best we can,’ the former stripper stated.

The proud mother added that baby Dream is growing fast and is a happy child who now can say bye-bye.

She even has three teeth already! How time flies…

The reality TV also talked about raising her two children in front of the cameras and paparazzi and admitted that although she is concerned about it a little, she has no intention of taking them away from the public life.

According to her, many people in the spotlight put their kids in a bubble and that ultimately messed them up.

To have that normalcy in their lives she is planning on having them go to a public school.

But until they are old enough for that, Chyna is going to enjoy playtime with her little ones at home.

‘I love watching them grow and seeing them do the funniest things. They just remind me of myself,’ she explained.

Do you believe Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian will make good co-parents despite the war between them?