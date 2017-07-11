Blac Chyna Talked On ‘Nightline’ About The Drama With Rob Kardashian: ‘I Didn’t Have A Baby With Rob To Get A Piece Of The Kardashian Name’

The bombshells keep coming as more of Blac Chyna’s ABC interview aired on ‘Nightline’. She revealed that she never wanted to have a baby with Rob Kardashian just to get a piece of the famous Kardashian name.

Blac proved that she doesn’t hold anything back about her relationship with Rob.

She revealed tons of things about their blowout feud when the first part of the ABC interview aired on Good Morning America on July 10.

She really let loose when the rest aired on Nightline! She revealed the fact that she was never planning on having a baby with him just because he is famous.

When she was asked about how baby Dream is the only child in Rob’s family to carry on the family’s famous last name, she says that’s not something that was ever on her mind.

‘I never really thought about that until everybody else made it a big deal,’ Blac told ABC correspondent Linsey Davis.

‘I was just having a baby with a person I cared about. I was already Blac Chyna before the Kardashians.’

It was pretty hard to believe that there was something left to share after the world saw on Good Morning America.

WATCH: @BLACCHYNA speaks publicly with @ABC News for the first time since ex @RobKardashian posted graphic photos of her online. pic.twitter.com/n81f1TrEbq — Nightline (@Nightline) July 11, 2017

She revealed the fact that she was devastated by Rob using her naked photos that she had sent him as revenge porn.

More than that, she admitted that he threatened to kill himself with a gun. She even explained why she decided to send Rob a video in bed with another man.

She stated that she and Rob broke up in December, but Rob wouldn’t leave her alone so she thought the risque video would make him realize she’s moved on.

It looks like the whole thing backfired on her. However, right after the interview, she went to the courthouse, and she managed to obtain a restraining order, so like it or not, Rob now has to stay away.