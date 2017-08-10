FREE NEWSLETTER
Blac Chyna Takes A Jab At Rob Kardashian As She Appears In Rapper Belly’s Raunchy Music Video

Nick Markus Posted On 08/10/2017
Amid all the drama that has been going on in her life, Blac Chyna has managed to return to work. The reality TV star appeared in rapper Belly’s music video for the track P.O.P (Power of Pu**y).

Rob Kardashian’s former fiancee danced around with confidence in a blonde wig, sexy white lingerie and fur coat.

Now, fans are speculating that Chyna is trying to send a message to her baby daddy Rob by starring in the music video.

The former stripper appears somewhere at the end of the video when the rapper says: ‘She took you for everything; You let her do it again.’

Blac Chyna proudly took to social media yesterday to share that very part of the music video with her followers.

As those who keep up with the Kardashians certainly remember, last month, Blac Chyna was granted a restraining order against Rob following his massive revenge porn scandal.

As a result, the man is not allowed to post anything about her anymore.

According to an insider, Kardashian felt like Chyna was taking advantage of him and was only with him because of the money.

Meanwhile, she allegedly cheated on her second baby daddy with multiple men during their relationship.

But despite their feud, when it comes to little Dream, both parents are willing to overcome their differences and take care of the baby girl together.

The insider noted that Chyna thinks Rob is a good father and would never keep Dream away from him.

Aside from the family issues, career-wise, Chyna has been doing great in the past few weeks.

She was caught by the paparazzi at different events that paid her some big bucks to have her.

In addition, Chyna has been trying to start a music career and appearing in other famous people’s music videos is probably the first step to achieving her new dream.

