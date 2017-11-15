Blac Chyna Sued By Photo Agency For Not Giving Credit For Own Family Pics – They Want The Profit She’s Made Off Them!

We have learned that Blac Chyna is now involved in yet another explosive lawsuit – this time not with the Kardashians! Reports say that Rob’s former fiancée has been sued by a photo agency for not giving credit on social media.

The lawsuit was filed by FameFlynet, for allegedly not respecting the copyright laws when sharing a family picture on Instagram, featuring her, Rob Kardashian and Chyna’s son King Cairo.

Apparently, the snap was licensed and then posted on many media platforms back in December of 2016.

Even though the said photo has already been deleted, the agency claims there is still one snap of the mother of two and her son that is still up and now they want her to give them the profits she made off of the photo.

Meanwhile, Chyna has been working on her rap album that is said to be featuring big names in the industry.

‘I want to make music that reflects me. What is going on at that present time. You know, it is kind of like a movie, how I am looking at it. So if this is happening right now, I want to speak on it right then and there. But at the same time, I want it to be timeless,’ the new rapper stated about her sound, adding that recording in the studio also works like therapy sessions against the stress generated by the media.