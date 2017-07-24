Blac Chyna Stuns Fans With Green Velvet Pants And Matching Bra – Who Is She Coming For With Those Pictures?

Blac Chyna is the embodiment of female empowerment as she continues to flaunt her incredible physique left and right on social media and adoring fans just cannot get enough of the spectacle.

On Sunday, the mother of two took to Instagram and shared some hot photos that will have supporters and critics debating for hours how she is dominating the game as a video vixen and model.

This time around, Chyna, 29, opted for a green outfit where the matching bra was visible. Rob Kardashian’s baby mama wore a pair of velvet leggings that stayed true to the whole theme.

💚 A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Jul 23, 2017 at 12:11pm PDT

A pair of sandal heels completed the look. Those pictures came days after Chyna was seen giving a lap dance to her rumored boyfriend, Mechie, who was everywhere claiming that he is a single man.

One thing is clear; she is done with the sock designer after his online meltdown where he shared intimate photos and a video of Chyna.

She recently told PEOPLE magazine: “I am glad I am relieved of [Rob], but damn, why did I have to get relief in this way?. I feel like God does certain things — not to hurt you, but to show you your true strength. I feel like, if I can come out of this, I can come out of anything.”

She also added: “I am not going to take something that happened to me in the past into my future. First and foremost, I am going to make myself happy because once I’m happy, then Dream can be happy and then King can be happy and then everybody else around me can be happy.”

It seems that she is keeping the promise she made to herself because she looks happy and stunning in that green ensemble.

FIND YOUR BALANCE! A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Jul 23, 2017 at 9:40am PDT

Chyna gained a lot of notoriety from the fight with the star of Keeping Up with the Kardashians and it is not yet clear how she will take advantage of the current situation.

There were rumors of a new reality show, but nothing has been announced yet, and some television experts are not convinced that she can carry an entire show on her own.