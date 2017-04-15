FREE NEWSLETTER
Blac Chyna Spotted With Mystery Man Amid Rumors That She Is “Working Things Out” With Rob!

Even though people have been speculating that Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian have been trying to “work things out” for the sake of their daughter Dream, the woman was recently seen in the company of a mystery man, leaving Mr. Chow!

It definitely looked like she wanted to hide her unknown date but she couldn’t escape the eyewitnesses who snapped pictures of them.

As fans may already be aware, after months of breaking up and getting back together with her baby daddy, Chyna decided to give him another chance but only if she gets to appear on Keeping Up with the Kardashians and pocket some money!

“Blac Chyna got really scared recently after they broke up again because she was afraid that her money was running out,” a source close to the Kardashian clan revealed.

Blac Chyna has also confirmed during a tell-all interview that her involvement with the only Kardashian son is not over completely!

“Everything isn’t always going to be peaches and cream. If it is, then it’s fake. I’m in it for the long haul, so I feel like my advice is therapy, know each other’s family, calling each other’s moms,” the former stripper advised those who are committed to a long-term relationship.

It looks like Chyna thinks her on and off relationship with Rob is just part of a committed relationship and that there are always going to be ups and downs but they will always return to each other in the end.

However, her outings with different men could make her seem like the sole reason why she always comes back to Rob is the money! Is she sending her baby daddy mixed messages? Will she leave him as soon as she finds someone else who can support her financially?

