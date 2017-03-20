Blac Chyna Spotted At A Nightclub Partying Amid Custody Battle With Rob!

Although Blac Chyna acted as an exemplary mother while she attended her baby daddy Rob Kardashian’s birthday party, after it was over, the woman returned to her party-hard ways immediately!

It is pretty obvious that Chyna is trying to enjoy her single life now that she and Rob are over, despite the fact that they are involved in a custody war, and her recklessness might cause her to lose baby daughter Dream.

Just a few hours after Rob Kardashian’s birthday celebration, which took place at a movie theater, the 28 years old former stripper was spotted by the paparazzi at a nightclub, having fun with her friends as if she had no worries.

As fans of Keeping Up with the Kardashians may already know, Rob’s birthday bash was full of drama; the most shocking was the fact that Rob asked the nanny to take Dream home after finding out that Blac Chyna decided to attend his party!

That was quite the low blow for his baby mama!

But Chyna will not give up the fight so easily! According to reliable sources close to the Kardashian clan, Dream’s mother blackmailed the Kardashians, saying that she will reveal their worst secrets if they didn’t give her $50 million!

“She has evidence of him partying around [their baby, Dream], calling her names and grappling her when they’ve gotten into fights,” an insider claimed. “Chyna’s got proof!”

Despite that, Rob is not completely helpless in the battle for custody as he has momager Kris Jenner on his side and she knows many great attorneys that can give him an excellent chance to fight!

Who do you think it’s going to get custody of baby Dream?

Let us know in the comment section down below!