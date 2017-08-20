FREE NEWSLETTER
Blac Chyna Slams Her Famous Curves At Her Figurine Dolls Launch; She Slams Split Rumors With Mechie

Brandon Fitch Posted On 08/20/2017
Blac Chyna really knows how to take advantage of her popularity as she ventured into a new line of business recently. She launched her very own Chyna Dolls which is a collection of figurines that resembles herself in all kinds of looks.

For all this, she worked with My3DNA Inc., a company which is famous for creating figurine dolls that replicate celebrities.

 

Chyna amazed the crowd with her stunning look during her launch party that was held at the MVA Studios in LA.

She dressed up for the occasion as she flaunted her fit body just less than a year after giving birth to Dream.

She rocked a velvet blue crop top matched with a sheer maxi skirt adorned with 3D floral pieces.

Chyna accentuated her look with blonde-to-blue ombre hairstyle and barely-there makeup, and she also accessorized with diamond-encrusted pieces of jewelry.

She seemed very proud of her latest product as she posed next to the figurine dolls. One of them resembled Chyna wearing a nude bodysuit with short blonde hair.

Another doll featured a skin-tight red dress and curly locks. Both dolls flaunted Blac’s famous curves and derriere as well as her nice tattoos.

At the same time, Blac Chyna made sure to slam the rumors according to which she and Mechie broke up.

 

She posted a pic with the rapper on Snapchat. She was also spotted FaceTiming with him as she was headed to a salon.

The Daily Mail released some photos of Blac Chyna holding out her phone with Mechie on the screen.

It looks like the couple was in a middle of a video call when the photos were taken.

Earlier this week, TMZ reported that Blac Chyna allegedly dumped Mechie after an explosive argument over the rapper’s ‘constant flirting’ with other women on social media. But judging by their social media accounts, they both seem perfect together, and there’s no sign of a breakup.

