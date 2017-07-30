FREE NEWSLETTER
Blac Chyna Shows Off New Mermaid-Like Hair And Displays Major Side Boob During Night Out!

Nick Markus Posted On 07/30/2017
blac chyna 1Source: etonline.com

The reality TV star showed off her new hair during a night out in Hollywood. Blac Chyna was seen by the paparazzi arriving at Project Nightclub last night, and it is safe to say she dazzled onlookers with her fire-red mermaid-like waves, which reached all the way down to her waist.

But her fiery hair was not the only thing attracting people’s attention.

The mother of two also sported a revealing tight top that showed a lot of side boob.

Her skimpy ensemble which also featured high-waisted polka dot print pants highlighted her curves really well.

Rob Kardashians’s former fiancée went all the way with a bold makeup, wearing black lipstick and smokey eyes.

The star kept her essentials in a small, white fluffy bag.

blac chynaSource: etonline.com

Chyna has been in top shape lately after shedding the pregnancy weight and even getting herself a new beau.

As fans may already be aware, the star was caught hanging out with rapper Mechie.

The two were spotted in each other’s company at Mynt Lounge in Miami, Florida early in the morning today as well.

It is yet unknown since when the former stripper and the rapper have been involved romantically.

Last month Chyna was granted a restraining order against her baby daddy Rob Kardashian after he shared revenge porn pictures of her on social media and accused her of cheating.

Chyna and Rob are parents to baby daughter Dream Kardashian, and the woman also has a son – King Cairo with ex Tyga.

Although Chyna had a difficult online battle with Rob fortunately for her, revenge porn is a federal offense in California.

Experts believe Kardashian’s actions could have cost him $5 million in personal appearance fees, and other endorsement possibilities.

What do you think of Chyna’s new hair? What about her outfit?

